Pete Rose Response Going Viral: MLB World Reacts

(Original Caption) 3/22/1989-Plant City, FL-Cincinnati Reds' manager Pete Rose reacts to a reporters question 3/22 in the dugout prior to their contest against the Cards. Rose is under scrutiny by the baseball commissioners office for gambling. Bettmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are including Pete Rose in their World Series reunion on Sunday.

Rose, who was a part of the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, has faced criticism for his inclusion in the celebration.

"In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete's teammates about his inclusion," the Phillies said in a statement. "Everyone wants Pete to be part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him. In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner's Office in invite Pete as a member of the championship team."

Back in 2017, Rose had a Phillies ceremony cancelled, after a woman came forward, saying she had a sexual relationship with him when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Rose was never charged with statutory rape due to statute of limitations expiring.

Sunday, Rose was asked about what his inclusion sends to women.

“No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

OK then.

"Good Lord," one fan wrote.

"As if I didn’t hate him enough. Such a gross, repulsive bag of bones," another fan added.

"Gotta maintain the brand ..." one fan added.

The Phillies will honor their 1980 World Series team on Sunday afternoon against the Nationals.