Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Has Died At 84

Tony Taylor, one of the greatest second basemen in Philadelphia Phillies history, has passed away. He was 84 years old.

Taylor was known as one of the best fielders in franchise history, finishing his career with a fielding percentage of .976. He played 15 seasons for the franchise, after being traded by the Chicago Cubs, for whom he debuted two years prior, in 1960.

Taylor was named to the National League All-Star team that year. He’d go on to play with the Phillies until 1971, when he was traded to the Detroit Tigers. He returned to Philadelphia as a free agent in 1974, playing out his final three seasons with the franchise.

In 2002, Tony Taylor was inducted into the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame. Last summer, he returned to the city for a team alumni event. He suffered a stroke after leaving the event, and died from complications stemming from it.

“Tony was undeniably one of the most popular Phillies of his or any other generation,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. “His baseball talent was second only to his warm and engaging personality, as he would always make time to talk with fans when he would visit Philadelphia for Alumni Weekend.

“On behalf of Leigh and myself and the entire Phillies organization, we send our deepest condolences to Clara and all of Tony’s family and friends,” Middleton added.

Tony Taylor, one of the best fielders in Phillies history, died this morning. He was 84. “Every time I put on the uniform, I have so much fun. That’s why I got into baseball in the first place, because I loved it. To me, the day isn’t right until you put on the uniform." — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) July 16, 2020

Taylor remained a key part of the franchise after his retirement. He served on the major league coaching staff from 1977-79 and again from 1988-89. He also coached in the franchise’s minor league system between those two stints.

The Cuban-born infielder was inducted into the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981, and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum in 2004.

Our thoughts go out to Tony Taylor’s family, and all of those in the Phillies community affected by his passing today.