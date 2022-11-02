Philadelphia Restaurants Reportedly Refusing To Serve Astros
The Astros are learning the hard way just how passionate Philadelphia sports fans can get.
With the World Series in Philadelphia for three games, the Astros are trying to find restaurants that'll accept their catering requests. So far, that hasn't been an easy task.
Angelo's Pizzeria and Mike's BBQ, two popular restaurants in Philadelphia, have denied the Astros' request.
The official Instagram account for Mike's BBQ posted a screenshot of the Astros asking them for an order. The person who received the request said, "I'm not feeding them...lol."
Luckily for the Astros, the City of Brotherly Love has enough restaurants out there that someone will cater them for the next few days.
That being said, some Philadelphia fans will go above and beyond to show their loyalty to the Phillies.
Game 4 of the World Series will take place this Wednesday evening. The Phillies currently have a 2-1 series lead.