Philadelphia Restaurants Reportedly Refusing To Serve Astros

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 26: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout prior to Game 1 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Astros are learning the hard way just how passionate Philadelphia sports fans can get.

With the World Series in Philadelphia for three games, the Astros are trying to find restaurants that'll accept their catering requests. So far, that hasn't been an easy task.

Angelo's Pizzeria and Mike's BBQ, two popular restaurants in Philadelphia, have denied the Astros' request.

The official Instagram account for Mike's BBQ posted a screenshot of the Astros asking them for an order. The person who received the request said, "I'm not feeding them...lol."

Luckily for the Astros, the City of Brotherly Love has enough restaurants out there that someone will cater them for the next few days.

That being said, some Philadelphia fans will go above and beyond to show their loyalty to the Phillies.

Game 4 of the World Series will take place this Wednesday evening. The Phillies currently have a 2-1 series lead.