Phillies, Angels Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels.

Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10 walks in 105 career big-league plate appearances.

After signing a one-year, $21 million deal, Syndergaard has successfully returned from Tommy John surgery to post a 3.83 ERA and 1.21 WHIP for the Angels. However, he's not the dominant pitcher from his New York Mets days.

The 6'6" righty's velocity has dipped this season, leading to a career-low 7.2 K/9 rate. He notched at least a strikeout per inning (9.0 K/9) in each of his prior five MLB seasons.

Syndergaard nevertheless represents an upgrade for Philadelphia's rotation missing the injured Zach Eflin. He'll join Aaron Nola and former Mets teammate Zack Wheeler to headline a grouping also featuring Ranger Suarez and Kyle Gibson.

Philadelphia made other moves amid a tight playoff race. The Phillies acquired reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs and center fielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite a rough start to 2022 that led to the organization firing Joe Girardi, the Phillies lead the St. Louis Cardinals by one game for the National League's final wild-card spot.

With reigning MVP Bryce Harper working his way back from a broken thumb, possible returning this month, the Phillies could be in a strong position for a playoff push.