Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 08: A general view of the Opening Day logo on the scoreboard prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Oakland Athletics on April 8, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday.

It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday.

Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in 32 starts during the regular season. He was stellar in postseason starts against the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, going 2-0 in 12.2 combined scoreless innings.

However, Nola struggled in his one start against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, surrendering six earned runs and on seven hits in 4.2 innings. He absorbed the Phillies' only loss of the series.

A good sign for Philadelphia fans is that Nola faced the Astros in Houston back on Oct. 3, and earned the win, striking out nine over 6.2 shutout innings.

We'll see how he fares in Game 1 on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.