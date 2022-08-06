Phillies Cut 2 Former All-Stars: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 08: A general view of the Opening Day logo on the scoreboard prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Oakland Athletics on April 8, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline. They haven't stopped making roster moves since.

This Saturday, the Phillies continued making notable roster decisions. The NL East ballclub has released outfielder Odubel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia.

Both players were initially designated for assignment, but have since been released. They're free agents and should be able to find a home in the next few days.

This isn't the only moves the Phillies have made this week. They also released Didi Gregorious.

A big week in Philadelphia filled with notable roster moves.

Let's hope these moves pay off for the Phillies in the long run.