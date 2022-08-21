Phillies Pitcher Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 18: A general view of Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Montreal Expos on April 18, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Expos 5-4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The bullpen has long proven a problem area for the Philadelphia Phillies. While they seemed to solidify that group, they're now short-handed during the stretch run.

Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team confirmed that veteran Corey Knebel is out for the season because of a tear in his right shoulder capsule.

The Phillies transferred Knebel, who went on the 15-day injured list Monday, to the 60-day IL.

Knebel had emerged as one of the game's most dominant relievers before missing all of 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched just 38 innings over the last two regular seasons, but a strong conclusion to 2021 netted him a one-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia.

Although the righty opened the season as Philadelphia's closer, he lost the role after surrendering nine runs and seven walks in May. His 3.43 ERA this season came with the worst strikeout (8.26 K/9) and walk (5.64 BB/9) rates of his career.

Making matters worse, the Phillies just lost another top reliever. They placed Seranthony Dominguez on the IL with triceps soreness.

Dominguez has delivered a stellar 1.64 ERA with 54 strikeouts and nine saves in 44 innings. Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, the team hopes the 27-year-old can return after a minimal 10-day absence.

These injuries make David Robertson an especially vital deadline addition. He recorded a two-out save against the New York Mets in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader to secure a 4-1 victory.

But beyond Robertson and lefty Brad Hand, they're now lacking too many reliable high-leverage options.

Just a half-game ahead of the San Diego Padres and two above Milwaukee in the NL wild-card race, the Phillies have little margin for error. With Robertson likely needing a rest day after throwing 36 pitches, they'll especially be depleted when hosting the Mets on Sunday afternoon.