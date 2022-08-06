Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 18: A general view of Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Montreal Expos on April 18, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Expos 5-4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia.

Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team.

In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting .238 with five homers and 21 RBIs. It's been a while since we've seen him play at an All-Star level - 2016 to be exact.

As for Familia, he has also been unable to regain his 2016 form. At that time, he was considered one of the best relievers in all of baseball, posting a 2.55 ERA with 51 saves for the New York Mets.

In 38 appearances this year, Familia had a 6.09 ERA. He has 33 strikeouts and 15 walks in 34 innings worth of work.

Herrera and Familia aren't the only household names who have been released by the Phillies this week.

Didi Gregorius was officially cut by the Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies are currently 58-48 this season. They trail the first-place Mets by 9.5 games.