Phillies Reportedly On Verge Of ‘Shocking’ Front Office Hire

The Philadelphia Phillies are close to making a surprising hire to fill the position of president of baseball ops, according to a new report.

Per Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Phillies are in “advanced” negotiations with veteran executive Dave Dombrowski. Dombrowski has served as general manager or president of five different MLB franchises, most recently the Boston Red Sox from 2015-19.

Dombrowski has won World Series title with the Red Sox in 2017 and Marlins in 1997, and he also helped build the Detroit Tigers’ pennant-winning clubs in 2006 and 2012. He is a two-time Baseball America Executive of the Year.

Simply put, Dombrowski is a man who knows how to win and has no problem spending big money to do it. This is an interesting contrast to recent reports that the Phillies were considering shedding payroll.

However, with a playoff drought dating approaching a decade, it is probably time for Philadelphia to pushing even harder for a postseason berth, even if that means spending more.

The Phillies went 28-32 in the shortened 2020 season, which was the ninth-straight season below or at .500 for the franchise.

The team’s last winning season was back in 2011, which was also the last time Philadelphia secured a playoff berth.