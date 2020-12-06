The Phillies Are Reportedly Considering A Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies once again missed the playoffs, finishing two games out of contention for a wildcard spot. But with some financial hurdles in the way of improving, the Phillies appear to be angling for a major trade.

According to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, the Phillies are ready to hear offers for starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. The Phillies signed Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract last year, making him the second-highest-paid player on the team after slugger Bryce Harper.

Injuries delayed Wheeler’s start to his first season with the Phillies. But once he got healthy, he became very dangerous.

Wheeler started 11 games, going 4-2 with a career-best 2.92 earned run average. He finished 12th in the Cy Young voting.

But a number of Major League Baseball franchises have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Philadelphia Phillies are among the worst hit.

Zack Wheeler had about as good of a first season in Philadelphia as the team could have hoped for. Trading his seemingly reasonable contract to save money would be hard to fathom. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) December 6, 2020

Olney pointed out that the Phillies have laid off dozens of employees and are currently looking for a new GM.

Fortunately, the market for pitchers is thin this year. That could open the door for the Phillies to get a big return on Wheeler, even with that albatross of a contract.

But it seems even clearer that the Phillies are farther away from the playoffs than we thought they’d be.

With any luck and some savvy accounting, maybe they can turn this negative into a positive.