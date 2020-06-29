Photo: Aroldis Chapman’s Insane New Car Is Going Viral

Plenty of star athletes own luxury cars, but New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman’s taste in cars appears slightly different than others.

Over the weekend, Chapman acquired a six-wheeled, custom-made Jeep that’s lined with Kevlar and is deemed “unstuckable” off-road. The price tag on his new car? A crisp $150,000.

According to TMZ Sports, Chapman ordered the vehicle from Ft. Lauderdale’s South Florida Jeeps two months ago. Designer Joseph Ghattas told TMZ that he built the Jeep almost from scratch by cutting a regular Jeep in half, extending it by four feet and and adding an extra axle. All in all, it took Ghattas 60 days to complete.

Ghattas designed the interior of the Jeep with a black and red interior, and Chapman’s “The Cuban Missile” logo on the headrests and steering wheel. It has a twin-turbo diesel engine with 600 horsepower.

It’s a powerful vehicle to be sure.

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman gets 'monster' $150K Jeep lined with Kevlar https://t.co/zYf7U6uSFB pic.twitter.com/oS8z27Y6pE — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2020

Despite the price tag being the down payment on a decent house, Chapman can afford it. He recently signed a 3-year, $48 million contract with the Yankees that will keep him in the Bronx into his mid-30s.

Fans are absolutely adoring Chapman’s new car on social media. Some have joked that he may need the Kevlar protection while he’s living in New York City.

But some people were a little more practical in their critique of his new wheels:

“Good luck finding a parking space in New York with that thing,” one person wrote.

“The tires are wide open,” noticed another. “Hope those are run flat style tires.”

Chapman’s worked hard to get to where he is today. He can afford to drop a little extra cash on something he really likes.