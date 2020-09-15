Photo: Derek Jeter Is Selling His $29 Million Tampa Mansion

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is looking to sell his impressive mansion in Tampa. This week, the Hall of Famer put his house on the market for a whopping $29 million.

Jeter isn’t spending that much time in Tampa due to his responsibilities as the owner of the Miami Marlins. Back in 2017, he reportedly moved into a condo at the Grove at Grand Bay.

While it might be tough to sell a $29 mansion during a pandemic, Jeter’s real estate agent doesn’t sound too worried about getting the job done.

Stephen Gay, the real estate agent for Smith & Associates Real Estate that put up this listing, went as far as to say “This is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area.”

This 30,875-square-foot property has plenty of cool features, such as a full-service bar, in-ground pool and waterfront view.

Prior to putting the house on the market, Jeter rented out this mansion to Tom Brady and his family. It happened right after Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeter isn’t the only notable figure from the sports world to put his house on the market. Earlier this month, former college football coach Lou Holtz listed his Orlando mansion for $4.5 million.

We’ll see if Jeter can find a buyer by the end of the year.