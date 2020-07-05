Photo: Mike Trout’s Mom Has A Message For Everyone

The number of COVID-19 cases is still rising even as sports leagues plan to return in the coming weeks. But while some people are disregarding reasonable precautions that could prevent the spread of the virus, Mike Trout’s mom has a message that everyone should hear.

Taking to Twitter, Debbie Trout posted a picture of her son running the bases while wearing a mask. She shared the message that if he could handle the rigors of playing baseball with a mask on, then others can wear a mask when going out in public.

“If Mike Trout can wear a mask while running the bases, you can wear a mask going out in public,” Debbie Trout shared. “#WearAMask”

It’s a message that fans on Twitter are getting loud and clear. In less than half an hour after posting it, Debbie Trout received over 4,000 likes and 1,300 retweets.

While there were people who still disagreed with her stance, many people vocalized their full support of the idea.

“Thank you for this Debbie,” one person wrote. “I want to see you son play as many games as possible this season but only if it can be done safely for him, and his family.”

“Mom of the year,” wrote another.

Trout will be rejoining the Angels when the MLB season starts on a 60-game season later this summer.

Hopefully they have everyone taking as many precautions as Mike Trout’s mom is.