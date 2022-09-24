Photo Of Creepy Fans Went Viral Last Night

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

If you were watching the Mets or Yankees play on Friday night, there's a good chance you saw two fans stare into the camera. Well, it turns out that was planned.

According to Erik Davis of Fandango, actors from the horror film Smile were at the Mets and Yankees game last night. They managed to promote their movie by unleashing their best creepy smiles.

"Here’s some fun, clever movie promo - Paramount seemingly placed #Smile actors in the crowd at both the Yankees and Mets games last night, both in view of cameras," Davis wrote on Twitter. "The results were indeed creepy. Going to a game this weekend? Watch out for the smiles!"

The photos of the Smile actors smiling are going viral on social media.

For anyone interested in seeing Smile in theaters, it will release on Sept. 30. The film's plot is intriguing to say the least.

Here's the premise of Smile, via Wikipedia:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Until this movie officially releases in theaters, you may want to be on the lookout for Smile actors popping up at sporting events.