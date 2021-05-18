Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94-MPH fastball during New York’s bout with the Atlanta Braves Monday night. Somehow, the 32-year-old was able to speak to the media on Tuesday.

Pillar told reporters on Tuesday he feels “lucky,” all things considered. The Mets outfielder walked away from the incident with multiple nasal fractures. Believe it or not, Pillar feels bad he couldn’t finish out Monday night’s game with his team.

“Feel lucky…feel close to normal…can’t breath well but excited to start my recovery,” Pillar said on Tuesday, via Bruce Beck of WNBC. “My immediate reaction was sadness – not about the pain but because my heart is broken because the team is hurting!”

Pillar may feel fine, but it looks like he just went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson. Take a look.

All things considered, Kevin Pillar is extremely fortunate he’s even up and around today. Last night’s incident is one of the scariest we’ve ever seen. The unfortunate thing is Pillar has been playing well for the Mets this season.

It’s no secret New York has been hit with the injury bug. Pillar has filled in at centerfield and become a solid defensive player for the Mets so far this season. He also hasn’t been so bad at the plate (batting .250 with two homers and eight RBI).

It’s unclear how much time Pillar will miss. He’s going to meet with specialists this week to determine his next steps. We hope to soon see the Mets outfielder return to the field.