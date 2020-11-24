Photo Of Korean Baseball League Trophy Is Going Viral

A photo of the NC Dinos’ trophy after the Korean League World Series is going viral on Tuesday.

The NC Dinos won the Korean League World Series this week. The Dinos beat the Doosan Bears in six games after falling behind 1-2. The Dinos rattled off three straight to take home the title.

The Korean League World Series had a trophy for the Dinos following their massive series win, but NC elected to roll out a trophy of its own, and it’s magnificent.

The NC Dinos got a trophy by a video game company title ‘NC Soft.’ The company designed a replica of a giant sword from the video game Lineage. The Dinos celebrated their series win by hoisting the sword on the diamond for all to see. Take a look below.

What a photo by the Yonhap News on the NC Dinos sword ceremony. #KBO pic.twitter.com/1ylCDn170n — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) November 24, 2020

Here’s another look at the incredible team trophy.

KBO sword trophy >>>> World Series trophy. In fact, this may rival anything in sports. pic.twitter.com/bQVOgBiVrD — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 24, 2020

It really doesn’t get much better than this. Professional sports in the U.S. need to step up their game.

There aren’t many trophies as unique as the Korean League’s, but there a few memorable ones. The Stanley Cup is always a favorite, as is the prestigious Heisman Trophy with its pose and all. The Masters’ green jacket is also a beloved trophy of sorts.

We have a hard time believing we’ll see anything as magnificent as the NC Dinos’ sword trophy in years to come, though. Congratulations to the Dinos on their big series win.