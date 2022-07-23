Photo Of Pittsburgh Pirates Bullpen Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates don't own the best record in the NL Central, but make no mistake, they have the best-looking bullpen in the MLB.

On Friday night, a photo of the Pirates' bullpen emerged on Twitter. The photo went viral because the Pirates are growing banana peppers.

It's not everyday that you see a team growing vegetables at their ballpark.

The Pirates aren't just growing banana peppers.

Check it out:

Unsurprisingly, MLB fans are quite impressed by Pittsburgh's bullpen.

"This is amazing," one person said.

"Okay, they might actually be my new favorite team now," another person wrote.

Hopefully, additional photos of the Pirates' bullpen surface on social media during the second half of the season.

The Pirates will be back in action this Saturday night against the Miami Marlins.