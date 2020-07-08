Photo Of Recently Retired CC Sabathia Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees released a photo of recently retired star pitcher CC Sabathia.

The six-time All-Star left hander is looking pretty svelte since he decided to walk away from the baseball diamond. Sabathia, who routinely packed around 300 pounds on his 6-foot-7-inch frame during his playing days, debuted a shockingly ripped and trimmed down physique back in early May.

Two months later, he’s looking even more toned. The left-hander stepped back on the field this afternoon and he’s looking ready for a comeback.

In fact, he teased fans on social media hinting at a potential return. “Don’t call it a comeback,” Sabathia said on Twitter.

No, Sabathia isn’t coming back to Major League Baseball. However, it’s good to see him spending some time around the team during his retirement.

Sabathia capped off a brilliant 19-year playing career last season. He spent the last 11 of those years with the Yankees.

The 2007 Cy Young Award winner with the Cleveland Indians, Sabathia finished with a career record of 251-161, along with 3,093 strikeouts and a 3.74 ERA.

His career came to a heartbreaking end during in the Yankees’ Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros in the 2019 ALCS, when the hulking lefty exited with an injured shoulder.

The 2020 MLB season is scheduled to kick off later this month – with the Yankees facing off against the Washington Nationals.

New York is one of the favorites to win the World Series.