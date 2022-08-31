Photo Released Of Couple Suspected Of NSFW Act At MLB Game

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics throws the first pitch to Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays to start the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

We now have a picture of the couple suspected of engaging in a sex act during an MLB game in Oakland earlier this month.

TMZ Sports has published a photo, given to them by Oakland police, of the man and woman who reportedly were getting after it in the upper deck of RingCentral Coliseum on August 21.

Video surfaced that day which appeared to show a man receiving oral sex from a woman while the A's and Seattle Mariners battled on the field below.

"Police tell us they're still on the hunt for the suspects ... and are encouraging anyone with info on the two to reach out to the OPD Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641," TMZ Sports wrote.

The man and woman could be facing up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000 for committing a lewd act in public.

Meanwhile, in Toronto last night, two fans were escorted out of the Rogers Centre for engaging in a sex act during a game.