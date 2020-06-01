Photo: Son Of Former MLB Star Injured At Protest

As protests continue across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, people are getting seriously hurt.

On Monday, Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy revealed that his son was injured at the protests. Taking to Twitter last night, the seven-time All-Star said that his son was protesting peacefully in Denver until he was shot in the face by police with a rubber bullet.

Murphy said that police opened fire on the crowd using “less-than-lethal” weapons. His son had to be rushed to the hospital, but did not lose the eye. He offered thanks to a “kind stranger” who passed out goggles to his son and protesters before the firing began.

“Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protestors shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER,” Murphy said.

However, Murphy’s son was one of the luckier ones. He revealed that the less-lucky protesters suffered permanent disabilities from the police’s actions.

Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protestors shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER. Others were not so lucky and will be permanently disabled due to excessive police force — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

If you're a beneficiary of systemic racism, then you will not be able to dismantle it at no cost to yourself. You will have to put yourself at risk. It might not always result in being physically attacked, but it will require you to make yourself vulnerable. — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

Murphy called for protests to continue peacefully, and urged people to donate to charities in support of them.

“Please consider taking action for a more just world,” Murphy said.

Protests began in Minneapolis on May 26 and have led to nationwide protesting efforts ever since.

Some protests have been completely peaceful, but others have turned tragically violent.