Photo: Son Of Former MLB Star Injured At Protest

A general view of the Atlanta Braves stadium before an MLB game.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: General view of SunTrust Park during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals on September 17, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

As protests continue across the nation in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, people are getting seriously hurt.

On Monday, Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy revealed that his son was injured at the protests. Taking to Twitter last night, the seven-time All-Star said that his son was protesting peacefully in Denver until he was shot in the face by police with a rubber bullet.

Murphy said that police opened fire on the crowd using “less-than-lethal” weapons. His son had to be rushed to the hospital, but did not lose the eye. He offered thanks to a “kind stranger” who passed out goggles to his son and protesters before the firing began.

“Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protestors shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER,” Murphy said.

However, Murphy’s son was one of the luckier ones. He revealed that the less-lucky protesters suffered permanent disabilities from the police’s actions.

Murphy called for protests to continue peacefully, and urged people to donate to charities in support of them.

“Please consider taking action for a more just world,” Murphy said.

Protests began in Minneapolis on May 26 and have led to nationwide protesting efforts ever since.

Some protests have been completely peaceful, but others have turned tragically violent.

