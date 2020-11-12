Photo: Trevor Bauer’s Cy Young Outfit Is Going Viral

A debate can be had as to who’s the best pitcher in the MLB. However, there’s no debating over the fact that Trevor Bauer is the most polarizing pitcher in baseball.

Bauer is never afraid to speak his mind, which is why he usually has a viral tweet once every month. Throughout the 2020 season, the All-Star pitcher took shots at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

With the offseason fully underway, Bauer has found a way to make headlines without sharing controversial remarks on Twitter. The 29-year-old ace has fans buzzing over his interesting outfit choice for the Cy Young Award presentation.

Truth be told, Bauer looks like he stole Danny Devito’s outfit when he was the Penguin in Batman Returns.

Here’s what Bauer wore for the virtual event:

Trevor Bauer dressed up for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/OFGWRlOYtn — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) November 11, 2020

Shortly after Bauer’s outfit went viral for the entire sports world to see, the MLB named him the winner of the National League Cy Young Award.

Bauer finished the 2020 season with a 5-4 record and 1.73 ERA in 11 starts. He’s the first Reds pitcher ever to win the Cy Young.

Next up on the agenda for Bauer is figuring out where he’ll continue his MLB career. The Cy Young winner is set to be a free agent and should have interest from just about any team in need of help for their starting rotation.