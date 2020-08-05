Photos: Cody Bellinger Linked To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

It’s good to be Cody Bellinger these days.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star is coming off a phenomenal 2019 season. While his 2019 campaign ended with a disappointing NLDS loss to the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Bellinger had a phenomenal regular season campaign. Bellinger hit .305 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI on way to the National League MVP award.

Bellinger is not off to a great start in 2020, as he’s hitting .184, but there are plenty of games remaining.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has at least been doing well off of the field. He’s been linked to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Bellinger appears to be dating model Chase Carter, who previously dated another MLB star in New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

The New York Post had some details:

The 23-year-old model, who previously dated Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton, has seemingly moved on with Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger, according to Swipe Sports. In a recent Instagram story, Chase and Bellinger, 25, are seen holding hands, with the model also tagging the reigning NL MVP’s handle. They follow one another on Instagram

Carter previously dated the New York Yankees star, though the two are no longer together.

The Dodgers are off to an 8-4 start on the 2020 season. Los Angeles is set to play San Diego at 9:10 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday night.