Photos: Meet Alex Bregman’s Fiancee, Reagan Howard

Tuesday evening was an eventful one for Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.

Bregman was right in the middle of the benches-clearing incident between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe Kelly threw at both Bregman and his teammate, Carlos Correa, sparking a socially-distanced confrontation in the sixth inning.

The incident was surely sparked by the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. Houston was punished by Major League Baseball for stealing signs in 2017. Kelly appeared to seek out some revenge on the mound on Tuesday night.

It’s been an eventful 2020 for Bregman. While there’s surely been some frustration in the baseball world, there’s been a lot of happiness in his personal life.

Bregman, a two-time MLB All-Star, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Reagan Howard. He proposed in Aspen, Colorado back in January.

“I still can’t believe you pulled it all off without me knowing. I can’t wait to marry you,” Howard wrote on Instagram.

Bregman and Howard had been dating for more than a year. The happy couple has been able to celebrate a lot of on-field moments over the last year-plus, though 2019 did not end with a World Series. The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in seven games last season.

Howard posted a heartwarming message for Bregman before the start of the 2020 season.

“I may not be able to be in the stands cheering you on, but at least a cut out of my face will be,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Houston Astros are off to a 3-2 start to the 2020 season. Houston lost to Los Angeles, 5-2, on Tuesday night. The two teams are set to play again at 7:10 p.m. E.T. this evening.

Perhaps we’ll get some more fireworks.