Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Dodgers Star Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series.

Los Angeles, the No. 1 team in the National League, took down the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night. The Dodgers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit with three straight wins to reach the World Series.

Cody Bellinger was the hero on Sunday night, as his seventh inning homer broke the tie and completed his team’s comeback on way to a 4-3 win.

The Dodgers star actually hurt his shoulder while celebrating the home run, but he’ll be good moving forward.

“Not the first time it’s happened,” Bellinger told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “I just had to run back to the training room, and they had to pop it back in real quick. But I felt good. I was good enough to play defense to end the game, that’s for sure.”

Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP, was congratulated after the game by his girlfriend, swimsuit model Chase Carter.

Bellinger and Carter have been dating since earlier this year, according to reports. Perhaps they’ll be celebrating a World Series win later this month.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled for Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 8:09 p.m. E.T.