Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge could make American League history on Sunday night.

Judge, who has 60 home runs on the season, could tie Roger Maris' mark of 61 homers against the Boston Red Sox on "Sunday Night Baseball" tonight.

It's been an emotional week for Judge and his family, in particular, who have been watching every at-bat with extra attention this week.

Samantha Bracksieck, the wife of the Yankees star who typically stays away from social media and the spotlight, has gone viral this week.

Aaron and Samantha have been together since high school. They recently got married.

Judge's wife went through all of the emotions during his near home run earlier this week.

Perhaps Sunday night will be the night that Judge gets it done.

The Yankees and the Red Sox are set to play at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.