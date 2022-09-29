Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary MLB Star Barry Bonds

San Francisco Giants Barry Bonds stands in the batter's box versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, September 25, 2004 at SBC Park in San Francisco, California. The Giants won, 9-5. (Photo by Jon Soohoo/Getty Images) Jon Soohoo/Getty Images

Legendary MLB slugger Barry Bonds is trending following Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night.

Judge, the New York Yankees slugger, hit his 61st home run of the 2022 season on Wednesday night in Toronto. He tied Roger Maris' American League record with the road game homer. Judge will go for No. 62 in the Bronx this weekend.

Bonds, who once hit 73 home runs in a season, is the Major League home run king. However, not everyone agrees with that fact, including Roger Maris Jr.

Still, Bonds' career is something he and his family - and fans - should rightfully celebrate.

The legendary MLB slugger was married to his ex-wife, Susann, for seven years.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - DECEMBER 8: Athlete Barry Bonds and wife Susann Margreth attend Fourth Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 1993 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Ron Galella/Getty Images

Barry and Suann were married from 1988-94. Barry has two children, Shikari and Nikolai, from his first marriage.

Bonds went on to get married again, marrying Liz Watson, though that couple split up after roughly 10 years of marriage.

Barry Bonds and Liz Watson during 2007 NBA All-Star in Las Vegas - Jay Z and Lebron James' First Annual Two Kings Dinner and Party at TAO at TAO in The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch) Kelly Kline/Getty Images

Bonds, who has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, continues to hold out hope on it happening.

If it does eventually happen, it'll surely be a very special day for Barry and his family.