Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary MLB Star Barry Bonds
Legendary MLB slugger Barry Bonds is trending following Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night.
Judge, the New York Yankees slugger, hit his 61st home run of the 2022 season on Wednesday night in Toronto. He tied Roger Maris' American League record with the road game homer. Judge will go for No. 62 in the Bronx this weekend.
Bonds, who once hit 73 home runs in a season, is the Major League home run king. However, not everyone agrees with that fact, including Roger Maris Jr.
Still, Bonds' career is something he and his family - and fans - should rightfully celebrate.
The legendary MLB slugger was married to his ex-wife, Susann, for seven years.
Barry and Suann were married from 1988-94. Barry has two children, Shikari and Nikolai, from his first marriage.
Bonds went on to get married again, marrying Liz Watson, though that couple split up after roughly 10 years of marriage.
Bonds, who has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, continues to hold out hope on it happening.
If it does eventually happen, it'll surely be a very special day for Barry and his family.