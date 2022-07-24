Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez has had a couple of notable relationships over the years, famously dating - and getting engaged to - Jennifer Lopez.
While A-Rod and J-Lo ultimately called it quits, it would not have been the former MLB star's first marriage.
Rodriguez, who starred for the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees over the course of his Major League Baseball career, was previously married to Cynthia Rodriguez.
Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis were married from 2002-08, during the peak of his Major League Baseball career.
The couple had two children together, but divorced in 2008.
"Yankees legend A-Rod split from his wife Cynthia in 2008 after five years of marriage, with Cynthia claiming infidelities and emotional abandonment. A relationship with Madonna was one of the most well-known A-Rod rumors. The terms were private, but in the divorce petition, Cynthia asked for their $12 million Coral Gables estate and "equitable distribution" of assets during the five-year marriage. We are sure that turned out to be millions more," Fox Business reported.
Rodriguez has since moved on, as he's reportedly dating Kathryne Padgett following his split from Lopez.
The former MLB star and his new girlfriend have been spotted at some notable sporting events.
We wish Alex, Cynthia and the Rodriguez family all the best moving forward.