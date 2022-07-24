Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez has had a couple of notable relationships over the years, famously dating - and getting engaged to - Jennifer Lopez.

While A-Rod and J-Lo ultimately called it quits, it would not have been the former MLB star's first marriage.

Rodriguez, who starred for the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees over the course of his Major League Baseball career, was previously married to Cynthia Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Rodriguez during Gotham Magazine Celebrates Its April Issue with Alex and Cynthia Rodriguez Sponsored by The Moinian Group and Atelier Condominiums at Pacha in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage for Niche Media, LLC) Djamilla Rosa Cochran/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis were married from 2002-08, during the peak of his Major League Baseball career.

The couple had two children together, but divorced in 2008.

"Yankees legend A-Rod split from his wife Cynthia in 2008 after five years of marriage, with Cynthia claiming infidelities and emotional abandonment. A relationship with Madonna was one of the most well-known A-Rod rumors. The terms were private, but in the divorce petition, Cynthia asked for their $12 million Coral Gables estate and "equitable distribution" of assets during the five-year marriage. We are sure that turned out to be millions more," Fox Business reported.

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Alex Rodriguez (R) of the New York Yankees and his wife Cynthia attend the match between Nicole Valdisova and Sharar Peer during day six of the 2007 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2007 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Rodriguez has since moved on, as he's reportedly dating Kathryne Padgett following his split from Lopez.

The former MLB star and his new girlfriend have been spotted at some notable sporting events.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We wish Alex, Cynthia and the Rodriguez family all the best moving forward.