Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of MLB Legend Barry Bonds

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 7: Barry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants watches his 73rd home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the game on October 7, 2001 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco, California. The Giants won 2-1. (Photo By Harry How/Getty Images)

Barry Bonds is once again trending on induction day for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

The legendary slugger has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame, as many voters still refuse to put him in due to the steroids scandal.

Still, many around baseball believe it's a sham that Bonds - and others like Roger Clemens - are being held out of the halls in Cooperstown, New York.

It would certainly be a special day for Bonds, who would get to celebrate with his friends and family members.

Barry has two children, Shikari and Nikolai, from his first marriage. He was married to his ex-wife, Susann, for seven years.

The legendary MLB slugger was married from 1988-94.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - DECEMBER 8: Athlete Barry Bonds and wife Susann Margreth attend Fourth Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 1993 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Ron Galella/Getty Images

Barry and Susann were married for roughly six years before getting divorced in the mid-1990s.

The legendary MLB slugger was later married to Liz Watson, though they divorced after roughly 10 years of marriage.

Barry Bonds and Liz Watson during 2007 NBA All-Star in Las Vegas - Jay Z and Lebron James' First Annual Two Kings Dinner and Party at TAO at TAO in The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch) Kelly Kline/Getty Images

We wish Barry all the best in his personal life moving forward.