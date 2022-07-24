Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of MLB Legend Barry Bonds
Barry Bonds is once again trending on induction day for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
The legendary slugger has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame, as many voters still refuse to put him in due to the steroids scandal.
Still, many around baseball believe it's a sham that Bonds - and others like Roger Clemens - are being held out of the halls in Cooperstown, New York.
It would certainly be a special day for Bonds, who would get to celebrate with his friends and family members.
Barry has two children, Shikari and Nikolai, from his first marriage. He was married to his ex-wife, Susann, for seven years.
The legendary MLB slugger was married from 1988-94.
Barry and Susann were married for roughly six years before getting divorced in the mid-1990s.
The legendary MLB slugger was later married to Liz Watson, though they divorced after roughly 10 years of marriage.
We wish Barry all the best in his personal life moving forward.