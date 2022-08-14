Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember.

The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs.

Judge, who is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season, is in line for a massive payday.

The Yankees star and his family are sure to be set up for a long, long time.

Aaron and his wife, Samantha, have been dating since college, according to reports.

They married in a private ceremony at the end of 2021, according to reports from the New York Post.

Judge, 29, and Samantha Bracksieck, who originally dated in high school, have long been private about their relationship. In June, however, Bracksieck was photographed wearing a diamond ring, fueling engagement speculation.

Aaron and Samantha will be a must-follow couple this winter amid free agency rumors.

Judge and the Yankees, meanwhile, are currently battling for the No. 1 record in the American League.