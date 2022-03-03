Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, arguably the best player in baseball, broke his silence on the MLB’s lockout situation on Wednesday.

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout, a three-time American League MVP, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Instead of bargaining in good faith – MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal – Rob canceled games.”

“Players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

Regarding The MLB Lockout: pic.twitter.com/QQUC1pWr5F — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 2, 2022

A lockout means more time at home for Trout and the rest of Major League Baseball.

The longtime Los Angeles Angels star is a married man. He’s been married to Jessica Cox since 2017. The happy couple had a son in July 2020. Trout and Cox were dating for several years before getting married in 2017.

Mike and Jessica reportedly met in high school. The happy couple resides in California and New Jersey, though they have strong ties to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, as well.

Jessica reportedly attended Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and works as a school teacher on the East Coast.

Mike and Jessica got engaged in the summer of 2016. The Los Angeles Angels star popped the question in Boston.

Jessica shared a photo of the proposal on social media.

It’s a pretty adorable family.

Hopefully we’ll see Mike and the rest of Major League Baseball’s stars back on the field soon. In the meantime, they can enjoy more time with family and friends.