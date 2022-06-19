Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Legend Derek Jeter
Happy Father's Day, Derek Jeter.
The legendary MLB star is celebrating Father's Day with his wife, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Davis, and his three daughters.
Jeter has a special sweatshirt for the special day, too.
"Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day!" he tweeted.
Well played, Derek.
The legendary New York Yankees star shares three daughters with his wife, Hannah Davis.
Derek and Hannah began dating toward the end of his Major League Baseball career. They were married in 2016.
Derek and Hannah have three children together - all daughters.
Hopefully Father's Day is a special one for Derek and all of the other dads out there.