Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Legend Derek Jeter

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Happy Father's Day, Derek Jeter.

The legendary MLB star is celebrating Father's Day with his wife, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Davis, and his three daughters.

Jeter has a special sweatshirt for the special day, too.

"Best gift of the day and so true. Happy Father’s Day!" he tweeted.

Well played, Derek.

The legendary New York Yankees star shares three daughters with his wife, Hannah Davis.

Derek and Hannah began dating toward the end of his Major League Baseball career. They were married in 2016.

Derek and Hannah have three children together - all daughters.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter walk out of Monument Park during the retirement cerremony of Jeter's jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter attend 14th Annual Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation Celebrity Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Hopefully Father's Day is a special one for Derek and all of the other dads out there.