Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury.
Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres.
This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the thick of a playoff hunt.
Harper will now be sidelined for several weeks.
Thankfully, the Philadelphia Phillies star has a strong family at home to support him.
Bryce and his wife, Kayla Harper, have been married since 2016. The happy couple has two children together.
Bryce and Kayla have been together for nearly a decade. Kayla is an athlete, too, having played college soccer at Ohio State.
We wish all the best to Bryce moving forward. Hopefully he can heal quickly.