Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper smiling during a Phillies game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles after advancing to second base on a ball off the bat of J.T. Realmuto that was misplayed by third baseman J.D. Davis of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 14-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury.

Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the thick of a playoff hunt.

Harper will now be sidelined for several weeks.

Thankfully, the Philadelphia Phillies star has a strong family at home to support him.

Bryce and his wife, Kayla Harper, have been married since 2016. The happy couple has two children together.

Bryce Harper with wife Kayla.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and National League celebrates with wife Kayla Varner after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Harper defeated Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and National League 19-18. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

bryce harper and his wife kayla harper

Instagram.

Bryce and Kayla have been together for nearly a decade. Kayla is an athlete, too, having played college soccer at Ohio State.

We wish all the best to Bryce moving forward. Hopefully he can heal quickly.