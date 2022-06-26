Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles after advancing to second base on a ball off the bat of J.T. Realmuto that was misplayed by third baseman J.D. Davis of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 14-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury.

Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the thick of a playoff hunt.

Harper will now be sidelined for several weeks.

Thankfully, the Philadelphia Phillies star has a strong family at home to support him.

Bryce and his wife, Kayla Harper, have been married since 2016. The happy couple has two children together.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and National League celebrates with wife Kayla Varner after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Harper defeated Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and National League 19-18. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bryce and Kayla have been together for nearly a decade. Kayla is an athlete, too, having played college soccer at Ohio State.

We wish all the best to Bryce moving forward. Hopefully he can heal quickly.