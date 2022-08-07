Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Jacob deGrom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Jacob deGrom.

The New York Mets ace is making his return to Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, after being out for roughly a year due to various injuries.

deGrom has been putting on quite a show on Sunday afternoon. He's currently perfect through 5.1 innings, with 11 strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves.

We could be in store for some historic celebrating on Sunday evening.

Jacob has been married to his longtime wife, Stacey Harris, since 2014.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: Stacey Harris and Jacob deGrom attend the Pittsburgh Penguins Vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney/Getty Images

Jacob and Stacey got married in Florida. The New York Mets star was raised in the state.

The happy couple met shortly after high school, dating for a couple of years before getting married in their home state.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Veronica Kelly, husband former New York City Police Commissioner and parade Grand Marshall Raymond Kelly, professional baseball player Jacob deGrom, and fiancee Stacey Harris take part in the annual Veterans Day Parade, aka "America's Parade" on November 11, 2014 in New York City. The parade, known to be our nation's largest event of it's kind, is themed "Land of the Free/Home of the Brave", in honor of the 200th anniversary of the writing of the "Star Spangled Banner." (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jacob and his wife could be doing some major celebrating on Sunday night.

The Mets vs. Braves game is airing on SNY.