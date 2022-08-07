Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Jacob deGrom
Welcome back, Jacob deGrom.
The New York Mets ace is making his return to Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, after being out for roughly a year due to various injuries.
deGrom has been putting on quite a show on Sunday afternoon. He's currently perfect through 5.1 innings, with 11 strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves.
We could be in store for some historic celebrating on Sunday evening.
Jacob has been married to his longtime wife, Stacey Harris, since 2014.
Jacob and Stacey got married in Florida. The New York Mets star was raised in the state.
The happy couple met shortly after high school, dating for a couple of years before getting married in their home state.
Jacob and his wife could be doing some major celebrating on Sunday night.
The Mets vs. Braves game is airing on SNY.