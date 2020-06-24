Photos: The Texas Rangers’ New Ballpark Is Getting Roasted

The Texas Rangers unveiled their new ballpark on Tuesday night, hoping the consensus reaction from baseball fans would be positive. Unfortunately, the majority of fans cannot stand the stadium’s exterior.

Rangers Ballpark in Arlington was a beautiful home for the franchise, but the lack of air conditioning became a real issue during the dog days of summer.

Globe Life Park will solve that issue for fans attending Rangers games in the coming years. The downside is that it doesn’t have that classic feel to it like Rangers Ballpark did.

Fans on social media have compared the outside of Globe Life Park to an old warehouse. Honestly, it’s not hard to see the resemblance.

I hadn’t seen exterior shots of the new Rangers Ballpark yet. Holy cow, is this thing ugly. It looks like a warehouse for road salt. pic.twitter.com/bCGPH1Z2co — Kevin Kaduk, Midway Minute (@KevinKaduk) June 24, 2020

There are definitely more pros than cons when it comes to creating Globe Life Park. In addition to fans now having air conditioning, the stadium comes with a retractable roof.

While the reviews regarding the exterior of the ballpark are quite harsh, the interior is actually pretty nice. Once fans actually sit down in their seats, they’ll probably enjoy the new design.

Texas Rangers new ballpark pic.twitter.com/XIgT165b4H — wash your hAndys (@_rallycap) June 24, 2020

At the end of the day, fans will learn how to live with this warehouse-looking stadium as long as the Rangers are competing for a division title in the AL West.

How do you feel about Globe Life Park?