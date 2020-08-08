The Spun

Today is Derek Holland’s 225th start as a Major League pitcher. If the Pittsburgh Pirates hurler has had a worse one, we’d hate to see what it looked like.

Through his first 11 pitches against the Detroit Tigers, Holland surrendered five hits and four home runs, falling behind 5-0. Yes, you read that correctly.

Holland gave up four home runs on the first 11 pitches. That’s literally like throwing batting practice.

Niko Goodrum led off the game with a homer before No. 2 hitter Jonathan Schoop singled. After that, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario hit back-to-back-to-back dingers.

Here’s visual evidence of what it looked like.

Holland would later give up a hit to Victor Reyes and walk Grayson Gilbert before finally getting out of the inning.

Right now, his stat line reads like this: 1.0 inning pitched, six hits, five runs (all earned), one walk and four home runs allowed.

The Pirates are 3-11 to begin this shortened season. They’re well on their way to 3-12 right now, thanks to Derek Holland.


