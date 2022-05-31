Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher Has Announced His Retirement

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

After spending 15 years in the MLB, left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ has officially announced his retirement.

Happ, 39, started his pro career on the Philadelphia Phillies. He eventually went on to become an All-Star Pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2018, he was traded to the New York Yankees. Despite being in the late stages of his career, he managed to make a positive impact in the Bronx for a few seasons.

During an appearance on the "Heart Strong Podcast with Jessica Lindberg," Happ opened up about his retirement. He said he's ready to be a full-time father.

"It was emotional — something I didn’t expect," Happ said, via MLB Trade Rumors. "I called my agent that day, right after we turned that game on, and said, ’I think this is it.’ I told the people I feel like I needed to tell. I think I’m still processing it, but I do wake up feeling good about it, and I’m happy to start the process of being a full-time dad, for the time being, at the very least.”

In his final MLB season, Happ had a 5-2 record with a 4.00 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Overall, Happ finished his career with a 133-100 record, a 4.13 ERA and 1,661 strikeouts.

We wish Happ the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.