2 Players Involved In Scary Collision During White Sox-Royals Game

A scary collision took place during this afternoon’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. In fact, it was such a hard collision that both players had to leave the game.

During the second inning, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier hit a high pop-up that ended up getting caught by White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. While Dozier was running down the line, he crashed right into José Abreu who was racing in from first base trying to make the play.

Abreu and Dozier remained on the ground for an extended period of time and needed their respective trainers to check them out.

It was such a hard collision that all the fans at Guaranteed Rate Field immediately gasped. Even the broadcast crew couldn’t believe it, as they yelled “Oh, watch out!”

Here’s the collision that occurred between Abreu and Dozier:

Scary football-like collision between Hunter Dozier and Jose Abreu. Two big men. Abreu has been removed from the game at 1st. Dozier needed help leaving the field. pic.twitter.com/Yhd3roYA64 — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) May 14, 2021

Since the Royals and White Sox have a doubleheader on their schedule today, there’s a strong chance that both players will have to sit out tonight’s game.

Chicago has already announced that Abreu is day-to-day with a facial contusion and laceration as well as a bruised left knee. Thankfully, the initial tests for a concussion were negative.

José Abreu is day-to-day after leaving the game with a facial contusion and laceration as well as a bruised left knee. The initial assessment for a concussion was negative. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 14, 2021

Kansas City hasn’t released an update on Dozier’s status at this time.

Hopefully, we’ll see Abreu and Dozier back on the diamond in the near future.