Police Are Investigating Alleged Sex Act At MLB Game

Usually, the Oakland Athletics' attendance problems revolve around a lack of fans at home games.

But now, Oakland police are reportedly investigating two fans who were at RingCentral Coliseum on Sunday. The pair allegedly engaged in a sex act during the Athletics-Mariners game.

According to TMZ Sports, authorities are looking into a couple who got too physical in the upper deck. Footage of the alleged encounter appears to show a woman performing oral sex on a man.

"The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game and we have initiated an investigation," a police spokesperson told TMZ,

If charged and convicted, the couple could face up to six months behind bars or a fine of up to $1,000.

We can understand being bored during a game and looking for ways to entertain yourselves, but this is a little beyond the pale.

The Athletics are in the middle of a nightmare season, but did manage to win yesterday's game 5-3 over Seattle.