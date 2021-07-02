President Biden Has Bold World Series Prediction

On Friday, President Joe Biden hosted the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House. In doing so, he made a pretty surprising 2021 World Series prediction.

Biden thinks the Dodgers are going to win back-to-back championships. If they are able to do so, they would be the first team to do it since the New York Yankees, who won three World Series in a row from 1998 to 2000.

“We’re here today to congratulate a group of folks who did pretty well,” Biden said on Friday. “Welcome to the White House. I have a feeling, Kamala (Harris), we may be doing this again by the end of the year.”

It’s been a season full of ups and downs for the Dodgers so far this year. But if there’s any team capable of winning back-to-back championships, Los Angeles is built for it.

Joe Biden on hosting the #Dodgers at the White House: "I think we may be doing this again by the end of the year" pic.twitter.com/aD6QUBxiFQ — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 2, 2021

The Dodgers have been in a slug-fest with both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in the NL West this season. The Giants sit atop the standings, but the Dodgers are just a half game back. Los Angeles is also two full games ahead of the Padres.

The Dodgers’ current roster is built to win championships. Their lineup is full of stars and their pitching rotation is one of the best in baseball.

Come postseason time, the Dodgers should be the biggest threat to win the World Series. President Joe Biden is counting on it.