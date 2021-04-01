President Biden Reacts To MLB Ballpark Having Full Capacity

The Texas Rangers’ decision to allow 100-percent crowd capacity for Opening Day came as a huge surprise in large part because we haven’t seen a packed ballpark in over a year.

Although it’s great to have some fans back at sporting events, opening up a stadium to this extent seems a bit premature given the current state of the country.

President Joe Biden spoke to ESPN’s Sage Steele in a wide-ranging interview earlier this week. During their conversation, he made his stance on the Rangers’ decision for Opening Day very clear.

“Well, that’s a decision they made. I think it’s a mistake,” Biden told Steele. “They should listen to Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, the scientists and the experts. But I think it’s not responsible.”

Biden stressed the important of wearing masks and following health protocols when attending sporting events this year.

Additionally, the president had a message for athletes who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’d say look I’m President of the United States, I got vaccinated, you know I don’t have an unimportant job. Would I take the vaccine if I thought it was going to hurt me or affect my capacity?”

Hopefully, we’ll eventually get to the point where all sporting events can allow fans at full capacity in a safe manner. However, it’ll take a decent amount of time before we get to that point.