President Trump Announces He’ll Throw Out 1st Pitch At MLB Game

President Donald Trump is not throwing out any first pitches on MLB Opening Day, but he says he’ll be on the mound later this summer.

During a media briefing this evening, President Trump said he has been invited to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15. The Yankees are set to host the arch-rival Boston Red Sox on that day.

President Trump said Yankees president Randy Levine invited him to attend and throw out the first pitch. Levine has been a noted supporter of the Trump and was even reported to be a potential candidate for the White House Chief of Staff role in 2018.

August 15 will mark the inaugural first pitch of Trump’s presidency.

Trump says he’s scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15. pic.twitter.com/9j21DemVaO — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 23, 2020

The Yankees have confirmed President Trump will throw out the first pitch at some point this season, though the did not confirm the August 15 date.

Yankees official confirms that the plan is for Trump to throw at the first pitch at a Yankees game. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, will throw out the first pitch before Yankees-Nationals in D.C. tonight.

Fauci, a devoted Washington Nationals fan, is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend out World Series Championship title,” the Nationals said this week in a press release.