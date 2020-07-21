President Trump Reacts To MLB Team Kneeling For National Anthem

President Trump appears to have weighed in on the Major League Baseball team that kneeled for the national anthem on Monday night.

Members of the San Francisco Giants, including manager Gabe Kapler, took a knee for the national anthem before Monday evening’s exhibition contest.

Kapler and several Giants players kneeled while the Star Spangled Banner played before the exhibition game. It was the first national anthem demonstration at an MLB game since Bruce Maxwell took a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick in 2017.

San Francisco Giants' manager Gabe Kapler kneels during National Anthem before exhibition game against Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, July 20, 2020. @sfchronicle photo by @ScottStrazzante @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/UZjTYJtCLS — Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) July 21, 2020

President Trump appeared to react to the move shortly following the game. The president tweeted a clear message to sports teams across the country.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

The president can say that as many times as he wants, but the athletes and coaches who kneel don’t seem to care. To them, it’s not about disrespecting the flag. Of course, the president and many others refuse to understand that.

Major League Baseball is set to begin its 2020 regular season on Thursday night. It will be interesting to see if any other players or managers kneel for the anthem this weekend.