President Trump Reacts To The Indians Changing Their Name

President Trump is among those who have taken to social media to react to the Cleveland Indians changing their name.

Sunday night, the New York Times reported that the MLB franchise is set to get rid of its Indians nickname in 2021.

From the report:

Cleveland could announce its plans as soon as this week, according to the three people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. It is not immediately clear what Cleveland’s exact steps will be beyond dropping the Indians name. The transition to a new name involves many logistical considerations, including work with uniform manufacturers and companies that produce other team equipment and stadium signage.

Unsurprisingly, President Trump – who played baseball in high school – is not a fan of the name change.

“Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for “Indians”. Cancel culture at work!” the outgoing President of the United States tweeted on Sunday night.

Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for “Indians”. Cancel culture at work! https://t.co/d1l0C9g6Pd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

For those who have followed the sport, news of the name change isn’t surprising. There have been growing calls for Cleveland to make a name change and some steps had already been taking with the ousting of logos.

The Indians are coming off a 35-25 season in 2020 that ended with a playoff loss to the Yankees.