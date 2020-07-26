The Spun

President Trump Reveals Why He Won’t Throw Out 1st Pitch On Aug. 15

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hold off on those announced plans for President Donald Trump to throw out the first pitch before Yankees-Red Sox on August 15.

On Thursday, President Trump revealed during a press briefing that he had been invited to take part in the pregame tradition by New York Yankees team president and friend Randy Levine. Levine has been a supporter of Trump’s and was rumored to be a potential candidate for the White House Chief of Staff role two years ago.

This afternoon, however, President Trump tweeted that he will not be in attendance when the Yankees host their archrival on August 15. He claims scheduled meetings about COVID-19 and the U.S. economy will prevent him from making it to the Bronx, but vows to be there at some point this year.

“We will make it later in the season!” Trump said.

Of course, there is always a chance that the President ultimately doesn’t make it to Yankee Stadium. It is an election year, and he’ll probably be pretty busy come September and October.

As of now, President Trump has never thrown out the first pitch before an MLB game. On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force Director Dr. Anthony Fauci performed the custom before the Washington Nationals’ home opener against the Yankees.


