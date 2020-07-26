President Trump Reveals Why He Won’t Throw Out 1st Pitch On Aug. 15

Hold off on those announced plans for President Donald Trump to throw out the first pitch before Yankees-Red Sox on August 15.

On Thursday, President Trump revealed during a press briefing that he had been invited to take part in the pregame tradition by New York Yankees team president and friend Randy Levine. Levine has been a supporter of Trump’s and was rumored to be a potential candidate for the White House Chief of Staff role two years ago.

This afternoon, however, President Trump tweeted that he will not be in attendance when the Yankees host their archrival on August 15. He claims scheduled meetings about COVID-19 and the U.S. economy will prevent him from making it to the Bronx, but vows to be there at some point this year.

“We will make it later in the season!” Trump said.

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Of course, there is always a chance that the President ultimately doesn’t make it to Yankee Stadium. It is an election year, and he’ll probably be pretty busy come September and October.

As of now, President Trump has never thrown out the first pitch before an MLB game. On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force Director Dr. Anthony Fauci performed the custom before the Washington Nationals’ home opener against the Yankees.