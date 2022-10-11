Prison Sentence Announced For Former Angels Employee

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 10: A general view of the Angels logo on a ribbon board during a summer workout in preparation for a shortened MLB season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Los Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Eric Kay, the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, was sentenced to 22 years in prison this Tuesday.

Kay was convicted of "providing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl" that led to the overdose death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

The sentence that was imposed on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means came after a lengthy investigation from the MLB.

Kay faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. Means said that Kay showed a "refusal to accept responsibility and even be remorseful for something" he caused.

In addition to what he did with Skaggs, Kay provided opioids to at least five other professional baseball players.

In 2019, Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. He was just 27 years old.

The autopsy for Skaggs showed that he passed away from "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication."

Kay has been incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth in the meantime.