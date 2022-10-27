Prominent MLB Executive Stepping Down In Stunning Move

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 11: A general view of the interior of Miller Park during the opening day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburg Pirates on April 11, 2005 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Pirates 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Moments ago, it was announced that David Stearns is stepping down as president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Per an official press release, Stearns will remain with the Brewers in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations.

Matt Arnold, meanwhile, will move into the lead role for baseball operations. He has been the senior vice president and general manager for Milwaukee since 2020.

This is a noticeable shake-up for the Brewers. Some insiders are even calling it a "stunner" this Thursday morning.

Stearns was promoted to president of baseball operations in 2019. Prior to joining the Brewers, he was the assistant general manager for the Houston Astros.

In addition to his experience with the Astros, Stearns worked for the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets.

With the MLB offseason approaching fairly soon, it'll be fascinating to see how these changes affect the Brewers' roster construction this winter.