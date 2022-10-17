Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Bob Costas of NBC Sports talk before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much.

The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth.

During his podcast for BetRivers Network (h/t Awful Announcing and Funhouse), sports-talk icon Mike Francesa blasted Costas for "driving everybody crazy" during his play-by-play coverage.

"Costas will not be quiet no matter what,” Francesa said. "He thinks every word is golden because he just will not shut up. Everything’s a history lesson. We don’t need a history lesson every two seconds. Everybody’s a Yankee fan. They have Yankee history, they understand Yankee history. They know it backwards and forwards. This is not a history class. It’s a baseball game. Be quiet! Do the game."

Francesa condemned Costas for mentioning "a thousand times" that New York doubled Cleveland's home run total during the regular season.

Costas' loquaciousness has turned him into a meme subject among baseball fans who may share Francesa's view. While some backstory can add perspective to the game, it's also necessary to occasionally let the action breathe.

Some fans might have felt the same way about Francesa's constant ranting on the WFAN airwaves, but he wasn't speaking over a playoff game like Costas.

Perhaps Costas will get the memo when calling the win-or-go-home Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians on Monday night. The game starts at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS.