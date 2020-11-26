Rays OF Randy Arozarena Reportedly Released From Legal Charges

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena made headlines this weekend for an alleged altercation with the mother of his child. However, there will be no legal action taken against the reigning ALCS MVP.

According to ESPN‘s Victor Alvarez, the Rays outfielder was released from all his charges in Mexico’s Yucatan state after reaching an agreement with his former partner.

The original report from Jeff Passan stated that Arozarena was detained in Mexico due to an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father.

There was a hearing scheduled for this Thursday, but it’s been suspended.

There will be no legal action taken against Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena after he came to a settlement with his former partner, sources tell ESPN's Victor Alvarez. Arozarena was released today after being detained following a domestic issue: https://t.co/3AQSOED1PH — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2020

Even though Arozarena will not face any legal action, the MLB could choose to discipline the 25-year-old outfielder.

“Because the incident involves family, any potential discipline from MLB against Arozarena would fall under the league and union’s joint domestic violence policy,” Passan said. “The prosecutor handling the case in Mexico said today further information on the case will come in the next few days.”

Randy Arozarena was phenomenal this past season for the Rays, as he set the MLB record for home runs in a single postseason. He also passed Derek Jeter for the most hits by a rookie in the playoffs.

It’d be a huge blow to the Rays’ outfield if they’re without Arozarena for any period of time.

