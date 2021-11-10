Rangers Are Reportedly Considering Big Free Agency Move

The Texas Rangers went 60-102 in 2021, their worst record since 1973, and have not made the playoffs in five years. But ahead of MLB free agency, the Rangers are reportedly eyeing a big move for a star player hitting the open market.

According to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, free agent shortstop Corey Seager is considered “a match” for the Rangers by sources. Seager is hitting free agency this year after spending the last seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Per the report, Seager has a good relationship with Rangers manager Chris Woodward. From 2016 to 2018, Woodward was a coach for Seager during his best seasons with the Dodgers.

Olney made it clear that it’s “early” in the discussion process. But he noted that the Rangers are looking to make a big splash in free agency.

There is a good deal of industry conversation about Corey Seager as a match for the Texas Rangers. He's tight with Rangers Manager Chris Woodward, a former Dodgers coach & Texas expected to make a big splash in free agency, and focus on building a winning culture. But it's early. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 10, 2021

When healthy, Corey Seager has been a rock solid shortstop for the Dodgers since making his debut in 2015. In 2016, he enjoyed a breakout season with 193 hits, 40 doubles, 26 home runs and a .308 batting average.

For his efforts, Seager earned NL Rookie of the Year honors, an All-Star selection and won a Silver Slugger award. He also finished third in the NL MVP voting that year.

The following year, Seager had another superb season, earning another All-Star and Silver Slugger selection.

But over the next few years, injuries began to mount. He came up big for the Dodgers in their 2020 World Series run, but struggled in their playoff run this year.

Would Corey Seager be a good target for the Texas Rangers in free agency?