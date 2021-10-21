Look: MLB Franchise Called Out For Their Social Media Post

Every MLB team went on social media this Thursday to support the LGBTQ+ youth community on Spirit Day.

For those who are unaware, the purpose of Spirit Day is to visibly show solidarity with youth and to take part in the largest, most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign in the world. In an effort to show solidarity, people and organizations “go purple” on social media.

While it seems like most MLB teams understood the assignment, fans seem to be very bothered by the Texas Rangers’ latest post.

The Rangers posted the following message on their Twitter account: “Join us in taking a stand against bullying and in support of inclusion.” This is very different compared to the message the Philadelphia Phillies posted.

“No one should be bullied for simply being who they are,” the Phillies wrote. “Join us in taking a stand against bullying of LGBTQ youth and in support of inclusion.”

As you can see, the Rangers’ post doesn’t highlight that Spirit Day is an LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared his thoughts on the Rangers’ post, tweeting “MLB should not stand for this.”

The team is the Rangers. And MLB should not stand for this. https://t.co/b9Upp9WmBz — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 21, 2021

Rosenthal isn’t the only media member who pointed out what’s wrong with the Rangers’ tweet.

The Rangers have not yet updated their Spirit Day post.